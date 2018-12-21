A 28-year-old Madison woman has been arrested on drug charges after a police dog sniffed out methamphetamine valued at $100,000 in her car in Grant County.
Natasha Karp was arrested at about 1 a.m. Tuesday by a deputy who had conducted a traffic stop on her car on Highway 151 in the town of Paris.
"A police dog alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle," said Chief Deputy Jack Johnson, supervisor of the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.
Deputies searched the car and found about six pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $100,000.
She was taken to the Grant County Jail. Cash bond of $15,000 was posted Friday and her preliminary hearing is on Jan. 2.