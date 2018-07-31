A Madison woman was arrested Monday night for her alleged third offense of operating while intoxicated, police reported.
Kirstie R. Hanson, 28, almost hit a house in the 2200 block of North Sherman Avenue but crashed into a tree instead at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a police report.
"The collision left a debris field across a couple of lawns with at least one window of a nearby house broken," the report said.
According to police:
The crash sent Hanson to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No one else was injured.
Police arrested her on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, third offense, after finding alcohol bottles in the SUV.