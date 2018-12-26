Three teenage girls threw rocks at a woman's car Friday evening before attacking her at a Walgreens on the Far West Side, the Madison Police Department said.
Several people called police to report a fight happening near the drive-thru of Walgreens, 7810 Mineral Point Road, said police spokesman David Dexheimer. Police officers arrived to find a 24-year-old Madison woman with minor injuries and "obviously shaken by the incident," he said.
Officers were told that a trio of girls was in the store's parking lot, banging on car windows before going to the woman's car to do the same thing as she waited in the drive-thru lane, Dexheimer said.
The woman got out of the vehicle to temporarily chase the girls off, but they returned after she went back into her vehicle, Dexheimer said.
"The driver put her car in reverse to pressure the girls to leave her alone. The juveniles responded by throwing rocks at the woman's car," he said.
The victim again stepped out of the vehicle, and the girls pulled her hair and got her to the ground where she was hit on the head and face several times, according to Dexheimer.
Police are seeking help finding the girls, who ran off after the attack, and anyone who has information on the battery or may be able to identify the assailants is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.