The Madison Police Department is seeking the identity of three teenagers who were captured on video fleeing the scene of a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon involving a stolen SUV.
The speeding SUV was traveling through the intersection of South Gammon Road and Mineral Point Road when the driver ran a red light and broadsided another vehicle around 1:20 p.m., said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
All three teens are seen in traffic camera video jumping out of the stolen vehicle and running away from the crash site before the SUV even comes to rest.
DeSpain said no one was seriously injured.
Anyone who has information regarding the crash or stolen vehicle should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.