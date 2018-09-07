Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison police are investigating a mugging that took place early Friday on the city’s Near West Side.

A 30-year-old man said he was walking home near Monroe Street and West Lawn Ave. around 2:15 a.m. when he was jumped by a man who took his wallet. He suffered facial injuries in what police describe as a "strong arm robbery."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police said the suspect is a slender African American male, about 5-feet-3, with short hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Police or Madison area Crimestoppers.

Tags

Rhymes with Lubbock. Data journalist for the Wisconsin State Journal. Covers energy and transportation, among other things. Contact him at 608-252-6146.

Comments disabled.