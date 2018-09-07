Madison police are investigating a mugging that took place early Friday on the city’s Near West Side.
A 30-year-old man said he was walking home near Monroe Street and West Lawn Ave. around 2:15 a.m. when he was jumped by a man who took his wallet. He suffered facial injuries in what police describe as a "strong arm robbery."
Police said the suspect is a slender African American male, about 5-feet-3, with short hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and a backpack.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Police or Madison area Crimestoppers.