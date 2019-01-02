Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison police are looking for a man suspected of robbing an East Side gas station Sunday night.

According to police, “a sickly looking man” demanded money at the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just before 8 p.m.

The clerk, who believed he may have had a gun tucked in his pants, handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the robber fled in what is believed to be a silver Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin white man with blue eyes and sunken cheeks. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

