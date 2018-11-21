Madison police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a van at gunpoint Tuesday evening.
Two men told police they were sitting in a white Dodge Journey van around 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Todd Drive when a man in a black ski mask, black hoodie and dark pants approached and knocked on the window.
According to Madison police, the suspect was carrying a handgun and ordered the two occupants out of the vehicle before driving away with it.
With the help of the van’s owner police used onboard GPS to track down the unoccupied van in the 7500 block of Tree Lane.
The suspect was described as a black male with slim to medium build between 5-10 and 6-feet tall.