A man was shot on Madison’s West Side Thursday afternoon following a dispute with another man, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was shot in the leg at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive, Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The injury did not appear to be life-threatening, he said, and the victim and the suspect knew each other.

“West District officers and detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a suspect,” he said.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 30s with long dreadlocks and wearing a red shirt.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

