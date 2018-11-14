Social media sites are being used to scam area teenagers out of money, police said.
Police are investigating several recent fraud cases that involved social media posts asking high school students if they wanted to make money, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"In many instances, teens are seeing Snapchat or Instagram posts about making some easy money," he said.
The scammers have convinced victims to give them their bank information, DeSpain said.
In one case, he said an 18-year-old met a suspect at the teen's bank, where the suspect said the victim would get $100 by depositing a $1,500 check -- which was later found to be fake -- in his bank account for the suspect. The suspect later withdrew that amount from the account using the teen's information.
DeSpain said police believe several suspects are involved in the scams and said teens should be aware that they are occurring.