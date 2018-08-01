Madison Police had to use four doses of naloxone to revive a man passed out in a car stopped on the Near East Side Tuesday night.
A police officer returning from working at a Madison Mallards game noticed the unconscious man in a vehicle that was stopped on East Washington Avenue at Ingersoll Street at 11:20 p.m., said Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain. The man was the vehicles's passenger.
When the officer stopped behind the car, the driver fled.
The unconscious passenger had no pulse, wasn't breathing and exhibited signs of a heroin dose, he said.
The man regained consciousness after four rounds of naloxone, the opioid overdose reversing drug, and other resuscitation efforts from other officers, DeSpain said.
According to DeSpain, one police sergeant on the scene said the four doses of naloxone was the most he had ever seen administered at once.
"Based on his appearance, and my experience with drug overdoses, I was not sure if this subject would survive or even be transported once paramedics arrived," DeSpain said the sergeant wrote in his report.
Police did not name the man or the driver.
The driver was arrested for first offense of driving under the influence and for delivery of heroin, DeSpain said. The unconscious man was tentatively charged with possession of heroin.