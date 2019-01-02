Madison police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting her babysitter after staying out too late on New Year’s Eve.
Police responded to a fight between two women around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on East Mifflin Street, according to a post on Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog.
A 22-year-old woman told police she’d been hired to watch another woman’s child on New Year’s Eve.
When the 21-year-old mother didn’t return home on time, the babysitter called a community agency that subsequently notified Child Protective Services, who picked up the child.
According to police, when the mother found out, she assaulted the babysitter.
Police are looking for the mother, whose name has not been released, on suspicion of battery.