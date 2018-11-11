A 33-year-old man who was shot on Madison's South Side showed up at a hospital Saturday night with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, Madison police said.
Police were contacted by staff at Meriter Hospital around 10:45 p.m. after the injured man arrived in the emergency room, said police Lt. Daniel Nale. Police determined the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Luann Lane, Nale said.
"There is very limited suspect information at this time, but the initial investigation has shown that this appears to be a targeted event," he said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.