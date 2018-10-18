Try 1 month for 99¢
Hammersley Road shooting
One person was shot just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Hammersley Road on Madison's West Side, police said.

 LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man on the city's Southwest Side Wednesday night.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. The injury was considered serious but not life-threatening.

The victim was shot inside an apartment building at 4501 Hammersley Road just before 9 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence outside the multi-unit building police had cordoned off.

Craig Berry, a resident of the building police had cordoned off, said he came home to find the heavy police presence.

About two months ago, he said he heard gunshots near his home, but added that he had "never seen anything like this."

Sgt. David Compton said preliminary information about the shooting indicated a robbery may have been the motive.

"Two suspects were involved and police are working to identify them," Compton said.

No description of the suspects was available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison police.

 

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

