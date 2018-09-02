A man armed with a knife robbed a gas station on the Near West Side early Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
The robber entered the Shell gas station, 3401 University Ave., around 3:25 a.m. and went behind the counter, police said. The man held a knife to the throat of a clerk and demanded cash from the register, according to police.
The robber fled with cash, and the clerk was uninjured.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to either contact Madison police or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.