Three 17-year-olds were arrested Sunday in connection with reports of shots being fired earlier in the day from the parking lot of the Madison East Shopping Center, according to Madison police.
One round went through the front window of a residence on North Oak Street but there were no injuries. Police found four shell casings at the scene of the incident, which occurred just before noon.
Police responding to the incident in the shopping center parking lot in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue saw two suspicious individuals who took off running, according to police.
One male suspect was found lying down hiding in a yard and police recovered three handguns nearby, one of which had been reported as stolen in a burglary, police said.
Another suspect was arrested after a foot pursuit. While he was being arrested, a third individual tried to intercede on his behalf and officers arrested him in connection with a separate incident that took place in McFarland.
One suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with armed robbery and physical abuse to a child in connection with a previous incident.
The other suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of obstructing an officer. Otherwise there were no further charges related to the shots being fired pending further investigation.
Madison police also responded to another shots fired incident within about a half-hour of the other one Sunday.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., shots were reportedly fired at the Pick ‘n Save store off Aberg Avenue at 2502 Shopko Drive.
No injuries were reported and it was not known if the two incidents were related, police said.