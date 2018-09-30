Madison police are investigating a man and woman found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an East Side home Saturday afternoon.
Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily blog Sunday the deaths "appear to be a murder/suicide." Officers responded to the 3100 block of Webb Avenue after a possible death was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Jamar Gary. Police met with several family members outside a townhouse and forced entry into the townhouse, Gary said.
A 34-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, who were "known to one another in a domestic context," were found dead inside the home, he said.
"There is ample reason to believe that this was an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," Gary said.
A firearm was found at the scene, Gary said. The names of the woman and man will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and detectives with the East District are investigating the incident, Koval said.
A news conference on the investigation is scheduled for Monday afternoon.