Madison police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Far East Side Sunday morning that left a man with serious injuries.
Officers responded to a man complaining of injuries around 3:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road and determined he had been shot, according to the Madison Police Department.
The victim, 29, was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries” but was in stable condition after surgery, according to police. His name has not been released.
Police have no suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact police or the Madison area Crimestoppers.