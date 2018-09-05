The Madison police officer involved in the shooting of a man on Saturday is a 16-year veteran on the force.
Christina Hill is on paid administrative leave following the shooting of a 35-year-old Madison man near the Upham Street and Seventh Street intersection Saturday afternoon.
Her normal duties are that of patrol officer in the North District.
The unidentified man, who allegedly had been involved in an assault, was shot once after he brandished a knife and threatened officer Hill.
Hill, who wasn't injured, gave medical aid to the man until emergency help arrived, said Police Chief Mike Koval. The man's injuries were not considered life threatening.
The state's Division of Criminal Investigation is the primary agency investigating the officer-involved shooting.