The number of burglaries reported in Madison jumped 41 percent in September compared to September 2017, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said.
The chief, in his blog on Monday, said 111 burglaries were reported in September, compared to 79 in the same month a year ago.
The most burglaries were in the West Police District, where 42 were reported. The Midtown District had 25, the North District 21, the Central District 17 and the East District six. No burglaries were reported in the South District.
“At least 67 burglaries (60 percent of the total) occurred when a resident was home, and at least 71 burglaries occurred due to an unlocked or open garage,” Koval said.
Vehicles were stolen during burglaries a dozen times in September, but there were no reports of stolen firearms in the month.
For the first nine months of 2018, Madison has had 815 reports of burglaries, a 20 percent increase compared to the first nine months of 2017, when 677 burglaries were reported.
North Side homicide brings life sentence without chance of release
Donald Davis Jr.,
who shot and killed a woman he believed had stolen from him and maimed a man who witnessed the attack, will spend the rest of his life in prison without a chance for release, a Dane County judge ruled Wednesday.
Davis, 30, of Madison, shot Ciara Philumalee, 24, in July 2017 after she was lured out of a North Side apartment building, then fired another shot to her head as she lay on the ground. He was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole after Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said with some frustration that Davis gave her no reason to do anything else.
Man with history of domestic violence responsible for Saturday murder-suicide, police say
A man with a history of domestic abuse convictions shot and killed a woman he had been dating, then turned the gun on himself in what Madison police are calling an apparent murder-suicide this past weekend.
Authorities said Monday that James T. Sykes, 39, shot and killed Sherry S. Waller, a mother of five, at her home in the 3100 block of Webb Avenue late Friday or early Saturday before killing himself.
Extortion plot leads to dismissal of kidnapping, sexual assault charges against Monona business owner
Charges that included kidnapping and sexual assault against a Monona business owner were dismissed Wednesday after prosecutors said the charges couldn’t be proven because of circumstances discovered after the man’s arrest.
Mathew E. Levin, 50, of Verona, who owns an auto repair shop in Monona,
was charged in March with sexually assaulting a woman to whom he had given a ride. The case received a good deal of publicity in local media.
Man stabbed, Blue Mounds man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
A Blue Mounds man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly stabbing another man in an apartment.
Timothy Foley, 55, was taken into custody at his residence on Highway F, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Stolen car victim sees her vehicle in store lot; suspect arrested, Madison police say
A woman who had her car stolen from her driveway Friday night saw it in an East Side parking lot Monday, with police finding and arresting the suspect.
Donald Alford-Lofton, 23, Madison, was tentatively charged with auto theft, Madison police said.
Police: Bike theft victim acted like buyer; got bike back and suspect arrested
A man who had his bicycle stolen a couple of weeks ago saw it on Craigslist and arranged to meet the alleged thief, getting his bike back with police arresting the suspect.
Joseph Summers, 27, Madison, was tentatively charged with receiving stolen property, Madison police said.
Armed suspect confronted by elderly women; Madison police make arrest
A man considered dangerous by Madison police was confronted by a couple of senior women Saturday morning while he was sleeping on a bench outside their residence, with the man pointing a gun and knocking down one woman before getting arrested.
Bryant Williams, 32, Madison, was tentatively charged with two counts of robbery with use of force, armed robbery, battery, three counts of intimidating a victim, resisting/obstructing, three counts of disorderly conduct while armed and unlawful trespass, Madison police said.
Madison 'career criminal' gets 15 years in prison
A Madison man classified as an "armed career criminal" has been sentenced to a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison for providing a gun to a felon.
Ronald Siebert, 36, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Friday.
Alleged contractor scammed elderly for work never done, Columbia County sheriff says
A Montello man has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars from elderly homeowners for construction work he never did.
Logan Myers, 32, was tentatively charged with two counts of theft in a business setting and felony bail jumping, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Check cashing attempt led to arrest of Beaver Dam man, Madison police say
A Beaver Dam man trying to cash a stolen check was arrested in Madison Tuesday, and could be responsible for other frauds in the city, police said.
Tyrone Williams, 45, was arrested during a traffic stop after he allegedly tried to cash the check at Chase Bank, 4513 Milwaukee St.
Man allegedly exposed himself, waved knife, Madison police say
A man allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her children Downtown Tuesday evening was arrested after he pulled out a knife and waved it around a short time later.
Waldemar Santiago-Rivera, 58, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure and being a felon in possession of a knife, Madison police said.
Half-naked drunken man jumped into Yahara River, Madison police say
A man kicked out of an East Side bar Tuesday night jumped into the Yahara River, took off the bottom half of his clothes and swam four blocks to Lake Monona before coming out of the river and getting arrested.
William Odenweller, 36, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass, Madison police said.
Faux pot seller arrested for armed robbery, Madison police say
A man who supposedly was taking a Rhinelander woman to buy marijuana but allegedly robbed her instead has been arrested in Madison.
Darterio Johnson, 27, Madison, was tentatively charged with party to the crime of armed robbery, Madison police said.
Man allegedly attacked woman with hammer, Beloit police say
A Beloit man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly hit a woman in the head several times with a hammer during a domestic incident.
Jonathan Castro, 29, was tentatively charged with first-degree attempted homicide, substantial battery, strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed-domestic violence, Beloit police said.
Former Uber driver sentenced to probation and jail for battery
A former Uber driver convicted of misdemeanor battery for an incident last year in which a woman told police that he had sexually assaulted her was sentenced Friday to one year of probation, with 45 days of that time to be served in jail.
Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said that while Doteh A. Mensah, 37, of Middleton, admitted to intentionally battering a woman after driving her to her home, claiming that it happened during consensual sex with the woman, he remains a danger to others and is in need of supervision.
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
A 21-year-old man and a teenage boy were charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last week that injured a 16-year-old La Follette High School student.
Duan S. Briggs and Jamie J. Hayes, 17, both of Madison, were also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after one of the shots that police said were fired by Briggs on Sept. 26 struck an occupied car that was in the area.
Man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing death, sentenced to 25 years in prison
A Madison man who slashed and stabbed his roommate
as many as 100 times at their South Side apartment last year was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless homicide.
Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan said Ronald E. Redeaux, 28, committed a “particularly brutal and vicious attack” on Gerald Moore, 52, that by its nature was far from a momentary and impulsive act like that of pulling the trigger on a gun.
Former Madison cop pleads guilty to drunken driving charge
A former Madison police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to a first-offense drunken driving charge after a jury was selected Monday to hear evidence in a one-day trial.
Kelly Hoeft, 42, of Rice Lake, resigned from the department in May, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
