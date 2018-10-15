Try 1 month for 99¢

The number of burglaries reported in Madison jumped 41 percent in September compared to September 2017, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said.

The chief, in his blog on Monday, said 111 burglaries were reported in September, compared to 79 in the same month a year ago.

The most burglaries were in the West Police District, where 42 were reported. The Midtown District had 25, the North District 21, the Central District 17 and the East District six. No burglaries were reported in the South District.

“At least 67 burglaries (60 percent of the total) occurred when a resident was home, and at least 71 burglaries occurred due to an unlocked or open garage,” Koval said.

Vehicles were stolen during burglaries a dozen times in September, but there were no reports of stolen firearms in the month.

For the first nine months of 2018, Madison has had 815 reports of burglaries, a 20 percent increase compared to the first nine months of 2017, when 677 burglaries were reported.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

