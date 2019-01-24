Madison police have arrested a 28-year-old man and several teenagers for their alleged involvement in a string of violent armed robberies last month.
Police believe Eric Clay, of Madison, and four teenagers had roles in seven robberies across Madison between Dec. 14 and Dec. 31 of 2018, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said Thursday. One of the suspects is 12 years old.
Clay, a teen and a third suspect also allegedly robbed a Sun Prairie BP gas station on Tower Drive, according to police.
"Today, Madison is a safer place because ... Clay is under arrest (and) sitting in the jail," Koval said.
Clay was arrested Jan. 8 on a parole violation. He had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon, but police have tentatively charged him with five counts of being a party to armed robbery for crimes in Madison.
Clay's criminal history includes convictions for robbery with the use of force, armed robbery and battery.
Koval said investigators were still reviewing the crimes and trying to determine how, or if, all the suspects were connected. He said Clay and a 16-year-old suspect knew each other from working together at a fast food restaurant.
The crimes were part of a series of violent robberies, carjackings and a home invasion dating back to November in Madison that police believe were committed by a small number of groups, or "crews."
In mid-December, police said they thought 14 of those crimes starting Nov. 20 could be linked to those groups.
The violent nature of the robberies, which all involved weapons, alarmed police. Victims, including teenagers and older men, in some of the crimes were physically assaulted despite complying with demands.
"These were up close and personal," he said. "One can only begin to think what kind of terror was inflicted upon these various people."
Cab drivers and food delivery drivers were frequently targeted, causing one Madison cab company, Green Cab, to temporarily suspend service last month.
The cab company started service again a day later.
On Thursday, Jodie Schmidt, one of Green Cab's owners, said the company and its drivers were relieved that some arrests have been made.
"Although we still need to be vigilant, we're feeling much better," she said. " 99 percent of the time ... we're taking Madisonians to and from where they need to be and (robberies don't) happen, so we have to remember that."
After the robberies, she said the company reminded drivers of safety precautions, gave them the chance to alter their hours and made other changes like adding lighting to their cabs. The company had already been recording its trips.
Since Clay's arrest, Koval said "there has been a precipitous drop," in the number of "armed encounters" in the city.
"I think that has taken the legs out of from that kind of crime spree, at least for the time being, knock on wood," he said. "This situation was so unrelenting for a while."