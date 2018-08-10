A 21-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly robbing a cab driver on Sunday, police said.
Emmanuel L. Harris was arrested on suspicion of taking money from the driver on the Far East Side on Sunday, said Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain. He was also arrested on other warrants.
DeSpain said police identified Harris after reviewing surveillance video from inside the cab.
The 51-year-old cab driver had picked Harris up and was robbed on the 800 block of North Thompson Road. The driver wasn't injured and Harris allegedly fled on foot.
Police didn't disclose how much money was taken.