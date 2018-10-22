A Madison man who has a court case pending for allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend in July was charged with six felonies last Friday after police say he returned to the woman's East Side residence and beat her up again because he was angry at her for reporting the first beating to police.
Nathan A. Roush, 36, was charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, substantial battery, battery with special circumstances, burglary and three counts of felony bail jumping after a criminal complaint said Roush punched his ex-girlfriend with a closed fist, kicked her and hit her with a broken baseball bat. Police say the woman suffered fractures to her jaw and left eye socket and had bruises on her hands, arms and hip.
Most of the charges include modifiers for repeat offenses, domestic abuse repeat offenses and domestic abuse assessments. He was out of jail Friday after posting bail of $25,000 set by Dane Court Commissioner Jason Hanson.
According to the criminal complaint:
Roush's ex-girlfriend told police she had just returned to her house on Crest Line Drive on Oct. 14 when Roush walked up from the basement and asked her to talk to him in the garage. The woman said she was surprised to see Roush because she has a restraining order against him stemming from when he battered her in July. They had lived together at the residence for about three months until last February, she told police.
In the garage, the woman said that Roush punched her in the face after telling her it was her fault he went to jail for reporting to police the beating he gave her in July. After she fell to the floor, she told police that Roush started kicking her and saying something like, "Both of us are going to die tonight. I'm going to kill you and then I'm going to kill myself."
The woman lost consciousness and the next thing she remembers is waking up in an open freezer in the garage, she told police. She climbed out of the freezer and Roush began hitting her again, she said.
The woman told police she eventually fled to a neighbor's house after they entered her house and Roush went to her kitchen to find a knife.
Officers entered the woman's home with guns drawn and found Roush on a bed in a bedroom, a Madison police officer said. Roush asked police what took them so long to find him before he was arrested, the officer said.
The most serious charges Roush faces from the July incident include substantial battery and intimidation of a victim, according to online court records. He was out of jail initially on a signature bond but a bench warrant was issued last month when he failed to show up in court after a breath monitoring violation was reported to the court.
Last February in Rock County, Roush was charged with two counts of substantial battery and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier, three days after he was charged with his third offense for operating while intoxicated, according to online court records.
He pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct and OWI charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail on March 27. The substantial battery charges were removed but information about them were kept in his file, online court records show.