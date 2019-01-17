A Madison man who fired multiple rounds at a group of people on the North Side last July has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Ronald Scott Jr., 41, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Chief US District Judge James Peterson, with the prison term to be followed by three years of supervision.
"Federal sentencing guidelines suggested a 41- to 51-month sentence, but Judge Peterson felt a stronger message of deterrence was needed," the report said.
Officers recovered 13 shell casings at the scene of the shooting in a Northport Drive parking lot the night of July 14, 2018.
Several bullets hit a nearby apartment building, with one bullet piercing the window of a child's bedroom, but nobody was hurt.
Police canvassing the area found several firearms on the rooftop of Scott's apartment building, and he turned himself in later knowing that police were searching for him.
