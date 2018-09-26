A Madison man was mugged in his apartment building's parking lot early Wednesday morning, with the three suspects fleeing when the man's girlfriend yelled at them to stop.
The mugging happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.
The 36-year-old victim was injured but police didn't say what type of injuries he sustained.
"The victim said one assailant asked him for money," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "When he told the stranger he had no cash to spare, the other two men appeared."
The three men punched and kicked the victim, with the man's girlfriend hearing the ruckus.
"She came outside and yelled at the would-be robbers to stop, and they fled on foot," DeSpain said.
The only description of the suspects are that they are black, 18 to 22 years old, two of lighter complexion and one of darker complexion.
