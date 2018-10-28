No one is in custody after a Madison man was fatally shot early Sunday morning inside a State Street parking ramp.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval urged the public Sunday afternoon to help police identify those responsible for the death of a 21-year-old man as the shooting happened just as the annual Halloween celebration Freakfest was ending.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Steven Villegas. Koval said he was not a UW-Madison student.
Police officers were clearing out the thousands of people in the area when they heard gunfire just before 2 a.m., ran to the State Street Campus Garage and found Villegas alone with a gunshot wound to the chest, Koval said.
“We were able to literally saturate and flood the area within seconds,” Koval said at a news conference. “We believe there are a lot of people who would have been in and about the ramp at the time this thing occurred, so we’re hoping we can get some community cooperation.”
Emergency personnel on the scene attempted life-saving measures before Villegas was taken to a hospital where he died, Koval said. He was shot on the Frances Street side of the ramp, 430 N. Frances St.
“Regrettably, this young victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died,” Koval said.
Villegas’ death is the fifth homicide in Madison this year.
In addition to hearing from those who might have been near the parking ramp, Koval said police are looking for anyone who might have pictures or videos around the area of Whiskey Jack’s Saloon, 552 State St., between midnight and 2 a.m.
He said Villegas may have been inside or near the tavern before the shooting.
“If Freakfest was any indication, everybody and their brother had cameras out last night,” Koval said. “It is our hope that someone will have witnessed some sort of incremental piece of this and can provide us some useful follow-up information.”
Investigators believe the shooter and Villegas knew each other, either through meeting that night or having previously been familiar to one another, Koval said.
“We don’t believe that this was any measure of random violence toward complete strangers,” he said.
Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers’ tip line at 608-266-6014.
Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District represents the core of Downtown, said he was on University Avenue when he saw police cars racing toward the parking ramp. He said he immediately knew something tragic happened.
“This is obviously another case of absolutely senseless gun violence involving young people in our community,” Verveer said.
He said the shooting did not come as a surprise to him as city officials have been working to prevent violence in the area, including upgrading the surveillance cameras and lights inside the State Street Campus Garage. Verveer recalled an incident in August where a man allegedly shot at others in the garage before speeding off in his car.
Villegas’ death is the first homicide in District 4 since 2008 when Brittany Zimmermann was killed in her West Doty Street apartment, Verveer said.
Koval said police are going through public security camera footage from the ramp itself and surrounding streets in an attempt to identify the individual or individuals involved in the shooting.
He said there doesn’t seem to be a connection between the homicide and two shooting incidents on the city’s East Side Sunday afternoon.
On the Freakfest event itself, Koval said it was “extremely positive” with about a dozen people arrested for “sort of garden-variety disturbances.”
“It had been a good event in the sense that we had some 20,000 ticket-holders, and the crowd was fairly benign,” he said.