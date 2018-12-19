Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash after allegedly fleeing police Tuesday as Kendrick D. Bridges, 24, of Madison.
Bridges died from injuries he sustained in the crash at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wheeler and School roads on Madison's North Side, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Bridges was in a car that led a Dane County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase before the car hit a utility pole, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The deputy tried to stop the speeding vehicle, which was going 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, on Highway 51 south near Highway CV in the town of Burke, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy lost sight of the vehicle, which approached 100 mph, and stopped the pursuit, according to the Sheriff's Office.
One other person in the vehicle was injured.
The crash knocked out power to about about 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers.