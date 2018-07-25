A 74-year-old Madison man was charged Wednesday for driving his van while intoxicated that caused a crash with a disabled vehicle on the westbound Beltline that left the driver severely injured last March.
Curtis N. Shawkey was charged after police say he crashed his van into the back of a Subaru that was disabled with its hazard lights flashing near the Monona Drive exit in Monona around 6:15 p.m. March 1. A criminal complaint said the driver of the Subaru suffered spinal injuries. She also reported to police that the vehicle that hit her "rammed into me at full speed."
According to a criminal complaint:
When Monona police arrived on the scene, they found the driver inside the Subaru that had its rear hatch smashed up into the rear passenger seat. They also found a lunch box and a woman's shoe -- later determined to have come from the Subaru -- on the hood of Shawkey's van that slid about 40 feet into a marshy area after the crash.
Shawkey told a police officer that he was driving up the on-ramp from Stoughton Road to the Beltline and was attempting to move into another lane when he struck the Subaru. The Subaru had been disabled between the far right lane of the Beltline and the exit lane to Monona Drive and police estimated it moved 334 feet after the van struck it.
Shawkey also told the police officer that he was driving to play in a cribbage league and might have had either a martini or vodka on the rocks earlier in the afternoon while "just chilling out" at his home.
A blood test about three hours after the crash showed that Shawkey had a blood-alcohol level of .073.
The driver of the vehicle told the Monona police officer last month that she has had multiple surgeries, including one in May when additional titanium rods were put in her neck. She told the officer she has been with walking short distances with the assistance of a cane or walker. She also has regained some range of motion in her left arm after numerous hours of physical therapy.