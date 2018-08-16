A Madison man under investigation for drug dealing was arrested on multiple charges, for allegedly having a variety of illegal drugs at his residence.
Lorrell McCray Jr., 29, was tentatively charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and amphetamine with intent to deliver, delivery of heroin and cocaine and bail jumping, Madison police said.
McCray was arrested during a traffic stop just prior to the search of his residence in the 3600 block of Brigham Avenue on Aug. 7.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Madison police SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop!
"Heroin, cocaine base (crack), powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug packaging, digital scales, cellphones and over $3,800 in cash was seized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Darlington man crashed into building, arrested for alleged DUI
3 banks robbed in 3 days; could be same suspect, Madison police say
Man threatened to blow up house, arrested by Madison police
Man knocked out, alleged puncher arrested, Madison police say
Janesville man allegedly tried to break into home twice, police say
Sun Prairie man arrested for alleged 5th drunken driving offense after multi-vehicle crash
Woman charged with providing gun that 'went off,' killing teen outside convenience store
Fifth man charged with 2017 home invasion robbery and shooting death
Man charged with attempted homicide in shooting over counterfeit cash
Fourth person convicted in North Side homicide after guilty plea
Australian living in Madison gets 2 years prison for parcel fraud scheme that netted $350,000-plus
Marshall man gets probation for burglary from former employer
Two plead guilty to felony murder in heart attack death during Culver's robbery
Two plead guilty to felony murder in heart attack death during Culver's robbery