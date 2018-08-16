Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison man under investigation for drug dealing was arrested on multiple charges, for allegedly having a variety of illegal drugs at his residence.

Lorrell McCray Jr., 29, was tentatively charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and amphetamine with intent to deliver, delivery of heroin and cocaine and bail jumping, Madison police said.

McCray was arrested during a traffic stop just prior to the search of his residence in the 3600 block of Brigham Avenue on Aug. 7.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Madison police SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence.

"Heroin, cocaine base (crack), powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug packaging, digital scales, cellphones and over $3,800 in cash was seized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

