A Madison man who walked away from his car early Wednesday morning to avoid talking to police was arrested later for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.

Derrick Sykes, 36, was taken to jail after his arrest at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of the 1000 block of North Gammon Road, Middleton police said.

A Middleton officer tried to get Sykes to stop at about 1 a.m., because records showed he had a revoked driver's license.

"Before the officer could take enforcement action, the suspect quickly parked his vehicle and walked away from the area," said Sgt. Travis Kakuske. "He was not immediately located."

The same officer spotted Sykes an hour and a half later as he returned to the original vehicle while driving a different vehicle.

This time, the officer was able to talk to Sykes, and noted an odor of intoxicants.

"He admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and after completing field sobriety tests, he was arrested," Kakuske said.

A test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.13.

Sykes was also ticketed for operating after revocation and for not having an interlock ignition device on his vehicle.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

