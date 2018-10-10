A Madison man who walked away from his car early Wednesday morning to avoid talking to police was arrested later for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
Derrick Sykes, 36, was taken to jail after his arrest at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of the 1000 block of North Gammon Road, Middleton police said.
A Middleton officer tried to get Sykes to stop at about 1 a.m., because records showed he had a revoked driver's license.
"Before the officer could take enforcement action, the suspect quickly parked his vehicle and walked away from the area," said Sgt. Travis Kakuske. "He was not immediately located."
The same officer spotted Sykes an hour and a half later as he returned to the original vehicle while driving a different vehicle.
This time, the officer was able to talk to Sykes, and noted an odor of intoxicants.
"He admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and after completing field sobriety tests, he was arrested," Kakuske said.
A test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.13.
Sykes was also ticketed for operating after revocation and for not having an interlock ignition device on his vehicle.
North Side homicide brings life sentence without chance of release
Man with history of domestic violence responsible for Saturday murder-suicide, police say
Extortion plot leads to dismissal of kidnapping, sexual assault charges against Monona business owner
Man stabbed, Blue Mounds man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
Stolen car victim sees her vehicle in store lot; suspect arrested, Madison police say
Police: Bike theft victim acted like buyer; got bike back and suspect arrested
Armed suspect confronted by elderly women; Madison police make arrest
Madison 'career criminal' gets 15 years in prison
Alleged contractor scammed elderly for work never done, Columbia County sheriff says
Check cashing attempt led to arrest of Beaver Dam man, Madison police say
Man allegedly exposed himself, waved knife, Madison police say
Half-naked drunken man jumped into Yahara River, Madison police say
Faux pot seller arrested for armed robbery, Madison police say
Man allegedly attacked woman with hammer, Beloit police say
Former Uber driver sentenced to probation and jail for battery
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
Man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing death, sentenced to 25 years in prison
Former Madison cop pleads guilty to drunken driving charge
Subscribe to Daily Headlines