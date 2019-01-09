A Madison man who drove off a Rock County highway Tuesday was arrested for his alleged sixth operating while intoxicated offense.
Michael Muldoon, 32, was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges that also include possession of marijuana, operating after revocation and operating without insurance, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were sent to the area of Highway K and Skinner Road at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a car that swerved off the road and was stuck in a yard.
"The vehicle attempted to flee prior to law enforcement arrival," said Capt. Jude Maurer. "Deputies located the disabled vehicle just north of the run-off site."
Muldoon allegedly showed signs of intoxication and was arrested after field sobriety tests were given.