A Madison man was arrested Tuesday morning for alleged possession of child pornography.
Ryan Bestul, 42, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on Rockwell Drive, Madison police said.
Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the police SWAT team assisted the department's Special Victims Unit in making the search and arrest.
"SVU was acting on a cybertip received from DCI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.