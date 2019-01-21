A Madison man seen driving erratically Sunday afternoon was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Servando Martinez Torres, 43, was taken into custody in Cambridge at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The report said Martinez Torres was driving a Jeep Cherokee that had been called in to law enforcement as being all over the road on Highway 12.
"A short while later, just prior to the arrival of deputies, an inebriated Mr. Martinez Torres lost control of the Jeep at the intersection of West Main and Pleasant Streets in the village of Cambridge," said Lt. Ira Simpson.
Martinez Torres was found sitting in the Jeep, the Jeep blocking the intersection.
He also was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and having no insurance or driver's license.