Dane County Squad car tight crop 2nd version
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday morning for his alleged third drunken driving offense, this time with a child under 16 in the car.

Roy Burgin, 49, was taken to Dane County Jail on the OWI charge, and he also was issued a ticket for operating after revocation of license, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 12:05 a.m., a deputy pulled Burgin over because the registered owner of the car had a revoked driver's license.

The third OWI offense became a felony because of the minor in the car, the Sheriff's Office report said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

