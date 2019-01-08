A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday morning for his alleged third drunken driving offense, this time with a child under 16 in the car.
Roy Burgin, 49, was taken to Dane County Jail on the OWI charge, and he also was issued a ticket for operating after revocation of license, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
At about 12:05 a.m., a deputy pulled Burgin over because the registered owner of the car had a revoked driver's license.
The third OWI offense became a felony because of the minor in the car, the Sheriff's Office report said.