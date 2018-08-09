A Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning for battering multiple people and causing a disturbance at a bar in Downtown Madison, police said.
Toby Jones, 48, punched multiple people at Irish Pub before the bar patrons could pin him down until police arrested him on three tentative counts of battery and disorderly conduct at about 12:30 a.m., said Madison police officer Joel DeSpain in a police report Thursday.
The patrons of Irish Pub, located at 317 State St., were trying to calm Jones down when he hit a woman, 27, who fell to the ground, the report said.
Jones also reportedly punched one man so hard that his head ricocheted off a door and when asked to leave, told patrons he would fight them all.