An “aggressive knock” on the door by men identifying themselves as police led to the arrest of a family breadwinner, who was handcuffed and led out of his Milwaukee home in his boxers, the man’s niece said Monday.
The men turned out to be federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, there to arrest Erick Gambao Chay on Friday morning over a couple of traffic violations, according to Gissell Vera, who described her uncle’s arrest at a news conference in Madison put on by the immigrants-rights group Voces de la Frontera.
Vera said she learned of the arrest from her aunt, whom she drove around the city Friday, helping translate as the two went searching for local officials who could better explain why Gamboa Chay was arrested and where he was.
Gamboa Chay had previously been stopped for driving without a license, which he didn’t have because he is an undocumented immigrant, she said. The agents, who did not allow Vera’s uncle to change his clothes, reportedly told Gambao Chay that he had misbehaved and didn’t “have the right to be here anymore.”
Gambao Chay’s children and wife initially hid in the home’s attic out of fear, Vera said, but agents drew them to the front door where they pleaded with agents to let Gambao Chay stay.
The oldest son, 8, offered to take his father’s place, Vera said, while the middle son, 4, asked agents when they would bring his dad home. His wife does not work because she provides constant care to their youngest son, a 1-year-old with sickle-cell anemia.
Agents asked why the family was crying as they embraced one final time, Vera said, then took him from his family’s arms.
“In an instant, my uncle was gone,” Vera said. “It’s just chaos.”
ICE did not respond to requests for comment Monday or last week from the Wisconsin State Journal.
Roughly 300 people heard Vera’s story — told once in English and once in Spanish — at Monday’s event at the offices of Centro Hispano, which provides services to Dane County’s Latino community.
Milwaukee-based Voces de La Frontera says more than 30 people across Wisconsin were arrested by ICE in the past week. Eleven of the 34 arrests took place in Dane County, according to communications coordinator Sam Singleton-Freeman. Others occurred in Arcadia (15), Green Bay (5) and Milwaukee (3). The group says the arrests came at workplaces, during traffic stops and in homes.
Madison and Dane County law enforcement officials say the federal agency has shared little to no information with them about local arrests.
Last week, Madison police chief Mike Koval said ICE agents arrested six people in the Madison area without talking to Madison police beforehand, breaking an agreement with the department to be told of the location, time and date of ICE arrests, as well as the crimes those detained are accused of.
Sheriff Dave Mahoney said ICE’s failure to provide Madison police and his office with a heads-up could lead to conflicts between federal and local law enforcement working in the same area. It also undermines the trust law enforcement has worked hard to establish within immigrant communities, he said.
Madison Assistant Police Chief Randy Gaber said ICE’s abandonment of its agreement with the department means police cannot share information with the community about the arrests after they take place.
And neither can members of Congress, according to U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, who said his office is getting “no information” other than calls back from one ICE office directing him to another. ICE has not provided his office with a list of people the agency has detained, he said.
“The fact that we can’t get information as your federal representatives is frustrating,” Pocan said.
Pocan called ICE an “increasingly rogue agency that is significantly off its mission” by going after people with parking tickets and conducting raids at workplaces.
Local leaders on Monday condemned the agency’s tactics, which allegedly include not clearly identifying themselves as ICE agents. “We were lied to,” Vera said.
Madison Ald. Shiva Bidar-Sielaff and Voces de La Frontera executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz encouraged everyone to vote in the Nov. 6 election.
“This is not just about (President Donald) Trump,” Neumann-Ortiz said. “It’s about who’s helping him. You have the ability to get those people out of office.”
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said the city is now one of about a dozen experiencing an “unwelcome presence” by ICE and he plans to discuss it with other “sanctuary cities” at a national mayors conference later this week in South Carolina.
“The city of Madison has historically welcomed all people,” Soglin said. “This action by the ICE agents is not going to deter us one bit from the commitments we’ve made and we are going to insist ICE stay away. They’ve done more harm than good.”