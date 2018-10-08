The number of heroin overdose cases in Madison dropped in September, but the overall number of cases through the first nine months of 2018 are still much higher than in 2017.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily blog on Monday that there were 15 known overdose cases in September, down 28 percent from the 21 overdoses in September 2017.
The 15 overdoses were less than half of the 36 cases in August, which matched the one month record for overdoses in the city.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 226 heroin overdoses reported in the city, a 39 percent increase from the 163 overdoses reported through September last year.
The number of heroin overdose deaths dropped dramatically in September compared to August.
One person died of a suspect heroin overdose in September, compared to five in August.
For the year, 34 suspected heroin overdose deaths have been investigated by the police department, a 112 percent increase from the 16 deaths through the first nine months of 2017.
Four people treated for overdoses in September were referred by police to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.