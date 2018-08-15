Madison boys arrested in connection with recent car thefts
Two boys from Madison were arrested Tuesday in connection with recent car thefts after they were found hiding in a Far West Side apartment, according to Madison police.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and theft after running away from police who had found him with a stolen car parked in the 7000 block of Flower Lane on the Southwest Side around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The car was stolen Monday afternoon from the driveway of a house in the 1800 block of Dewberry Street on the Far West Side. It is owned by a woman who was cleaning the house at the time and she left the keys in it, DeSpain said.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana, DeSpain said. The boy already has a substantial criminal history that includes charges of aggravated battery, eluding police officers and obstructing and stealing cars, according to DeSpain.
Police found the 13-year-old boy hiding in a locked bathroom in the apartment located in the 50 block of South Gammon Road while the 15-year-old was found hiding under a pile of clothes in a bedroom, DeSpain said.
Madison police's Gang Unit helped lead officers to the boys, according to DeSpain.
Madison police chief Mike Koval wrote in his blog Wednesday that 34 of the 38 vehicles stolen in Madison in July had keys in them. He wrote that six of those vehicles also were unlocked and the engine was running when they were stolen. "Please, please, please -- lock up your vehicles, even if you will only be gone for a moment," Koval blogged.
Koval also blogged that the 38 stolen vehicle reports last month represented a 16 percent decrease compared to July, 2017. The West Side had the most stolen vehicle reports (13), followed by the East Side (10).
There have been three more reports (195) of stolen vehicles through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, Koval wrote in his blog.