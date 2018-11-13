Five men sit in a computer lab, combing through the Job Center of Wisconsin website. One man is filling in contact information for his references; one is scanning custodial jobs.
It may not seem exciting, but for these men, all inmates at Oakhill Correctional Institution, it’s a big step forward in helping them secure jobs after they’re released.
On Monday morning, Wisconsin officials gathered at Oakhill, a minimum-security prison about 10 miles south of Madison in Oregon, for a press conference to celebrate the first job center located inside a state correctional facility. The job center, a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Department of Workforce Development, will allow inmates to post resumes, find job openings and learn from workshops.
Oakhill Warden Cheryl Eplett called the new center a “groundbreaking initiative.” She looked back to her start as a social worker 27 years ago, when social workers helped inmates plan for their release. Employment, for the most part, was left up to “luck and chance.”
“I couldn’t have imagined securing employment at an on-site job center, creating resumes, applying for jobs and employer interviews all before release,” Eplett said. “Look at how far we’ve come.”
“You’re crying, I’m not crying,” Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch joked as she took the podium at the press conference. “Bittersweet timing, but what a dream come true for our office.”
Corrections Secretary Cathy Jess gave a lot of the credit for the project to Kleefisch, who she said had been a tireless advocate for re-entry, education and workforce education. Kleefisch will soon be replaced by Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes.
“For many years I have badgered all of you at every opportunity for something like this to happen. That our folks who come to our corrections department are coming not to a punishment department, but a corrections department, where there is an opportunity to learn, to grow your skills and return to the communities from which they came,” Kleefisch said.
Kleefisch said she hopes Oakhill's is the first in-prison job center of many and that the center opens opportunities for inmates and employers.
“There are lots of employers … posting jobs wondering how long they can keep that posting open before they finally call their customer back and say, ‘Sorry, we’d love to do that job for you ... but we just don't have the power to get it done,’” she said.
With an unemployment rate at 3 percent for eight months, employers have to “look outside our traditional talent pipeline,” to the workforce available in prisons, she said.
“I’m thrilled that our economy is doing so well and this is our challenge, but it is still a challenge,” Kleefisch said.
Silvia Jackson, reentry director at the DOC, noted there are about 95,000 open jobs on the Job Center of Wisconsin website, and she wants inmates to connect to those openings.
Nationally, 90 percent of people who have been incarcerated struggle to find employment in the first year after release, according to Prison Fellowship.
Previously, inmates couldn't search for jobs online, Jackson said. The job center allows inmates to access the Job Center of Wisconsin, but “locks down” their access to other websites, she said.
Jennifer Brikowski, employment and training specialist at the Dane County Job Center, said that eventually the Oakhill job center will host workshops on topics like resumes, help inmates get computer skills up to snuff and conduct mock interviews. Eplett said in the future, employers could possibly come to Oakhill to conduct job interviews with inmates.
The job center has been up and running in pilot form for a few weeks, and Brikowski was already able to set an inmate up with an interview a few days after his release. He landed the job.
Oakhill inmate Kenneth Shong will be released from prison in 49 days, and he is looking for a job in education. He was previously working on finding a job search “the old fashioned way,” contacting people in his network. But that was slow going, and many men in prison don't have a network, he said.
Another inmate, who could not be named due to DOC policy, was excited by the possibilities of the job center, especially since inmates can continue to use their online account once they’re home.
“They used to never have that connection with the community, and I think that’s going to have a tremendous and profound effect on us,” he said.
Studies have shown that education and vocational training makes prisoners more likely to find jobs and less likely to re-offend and find themselves back in prison.
Wisconsin prisons offer in-prison jobs, Bureau of Correctional Enterprises positions and vocational programs offered in partnership with technical colleges. There’s also work-release as well as temporary project crews that do work like shoveling snow and clearing brush. Oakhill hosts a number of training programs, including a horticulture program that produces over 13,000 pounds of food a year.
In the last few years, the DOC started using the state’s Department of Workforce Development labor market information to look at projected job growth 10 years out and create vocational training programs accordingly. Results include the computer numerical control machining mobile lab program in Racine, and those programs have a 95 percent employment success rate.
The mobile lab model has worked so well in Racine that there are two more mobile labs are on the way, Jackson said: a welding lab slated for Taycheedah Correctional Institution in January (which will then move to Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and alternate locations every year) and an industrial maintenance mobile lab to alternate between Jackson Correctional and New Lisbon facilities.
Jerome Dillard, director of Ex-Prisoners Organizing, said that while the job center is a welcome addition he hopes to see implemented in facilities across the state, he thinks the services “should be a given when it comes to re-entry” and should have happened “a long time ago.”
He also noted that there is a need for more job training funding across the board. In a 2017 Cap Times cover story, some former prisoners said that while it depends on the institution, there are generally not enough programs, with waiting lists sometimes stretching on for years.
A press release for Monday's press conference noted that the 2017-2019 state budget includes $3 million to expand vocational training and the Windows to Work program, which provides education and training to inmates before and after release.
Jackson said a job center like the one at Oakhill costs about $30,000, for expenses like software and equipment. Comparatively, a job training program costs about $2,000 to $3,000 per inmate, depending on the program, and generally run with about 12 to 14 people in a class for three or four months, she said.
DOC spokesman Tristan Cook said the department has a “huge number of training options,” but the job center will help ensure inmates know how to put that experience on a resume, explain their gaps in work history to employers and connect with other job readiness resources.
“This is the link that helps connect inmates with the world of work out in the community, helping them to find jobs … apply for jobs, conduct interviews and hopefully find a job before they’re released,” Cook said.