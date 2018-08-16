Despite a social media campaign and leaflet drops, the Madison Police Department still hasn't been able to curtail a car thief's most notorious accomplice: unlocked car doors.
According to the MPD, July saw 188 thefts from vehicles, up from 156 last July. Of these, only around 37 cases involved a forced entry while around 61 involved involved locked cars.
The rest of the thefts involved cases where vehicle owner's couldn't be sure whether they locked their cars or not.
MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain recommended hiding belongings out of sight in cars or just avoid leaving valuables in cars altogether. Officers who investigate thefts from cars often give this advice to victims to prevent future break-ins.
He said where people park their cars makes little difference.
"Most of the cases are people who will spend hours walking through neighborhoods trying car doors, either on the street or in driveways," DeSpain said.