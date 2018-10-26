Try 1 month for 99¢
A Madison man having coffee at East Towne Mall had his car stolen from the mall parking lot Thursday, with the man's AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the car.

The theft happened at about 2:15 p.m. and was committed by three black male teens, Madison police said.

The 78-year-old man was on his way to a shooting range to sight in the rifle.

"He stopped at the mall for a coffee and a doughnut," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "While inside, three teens stole his black Acura sedan."

The victim told police he had his car keys with him but the fob to the car had been stolen from his house during a burglary.

Police are looking at surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.

The first suspect is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, dark  complexion, 110 pounds, slender, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt; the second suspect is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 115 pounds, slender, long dreadlocks, wearing a black jacket with red sleeves over a gray hooded sweatshirt; and the third suspect is slender, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and ski goggles.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

