Two lawnmowers, a trailer and other equipment were stolen from Dane County's Anderson Farm County Park south of Oregon at some point between Sunday and Monday, a friends group of the park said on Facebook.
A Facebook post Tuesday from the group Anderson Park Friends, Inc. said that the farm house at the park was broken into some time between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning. A window in an entry door to the farm house was smashed, and a rail for one of the garage doors was broken in order for larger items to be stolen, the post said.
According to the post, the following items were stolen:
- A 5-foot by 8-foot utility trailer.
- A 44-inch deck Simplicity riding lawnmower with a new John Deere motor.
- DR Field and Brush mower, self-propelled.
- Stihl leaf blower.
- Field King backpack sprayer.
- Weed Torch wand kit.
- Two Fiskars D-handled garden spades.
"There might have been more missing items, but those are the items we noticed missing," the post said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has been contacted about the theft, the post said. The Anderson Farm County Park was opened in 2014 and is located at 914 Union Road.