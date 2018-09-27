Wisconsin law enforcement is partnering with trucking, busing and others in the transportation industry to combat human trafficking in the state.
Atty. Gen Brad Schimel met with about 100 people Thursday at Harley-Davidson of Madison, to announce the new effort.
"Traffickers and those who buy sex need to worry about getting caught," Schimel said in a Department of Justice news release. "When people know what to look for and how to report signs of trafficking, we can turn the tables on those who seek to exploit our people and businesses through human trafficking crimes."
The meeting was hosted by DOJ, Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), the State Patrol, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association and Badger Bus.
"By educating those on the front lines - truck drivers, bus drivers and truck stop personnel - on the signs of human trafficking, and by equipping them with the tools and resources to report it effectively to law enforcement, they will continue to save lives," said Esther Goetsch of TAT.
Meeting attendees were given resources about sex trafficking and the work done to stop it, and were asked to educate their employees.
"Educating our members and getting them engaged in the fight is key to helping expose and weed our the bad elements, using the trucking industry as a shield to carry out their crimes," said Neil Kedzie, president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association.