Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne on Monday cleared of any wrongdoing the law enforcement officers who shot and killed a gunman after he opened fire inside the Middleton software company where he worked in September.
Ozanne said the four officers -- two Dane County sheriff's deputies and two Middleton police officers -- acted lawfully when they killed Anthony Y. Tong in a shootout just minutes after he entered WTS Paradigm, where he worked, on the morning of Sept. 19 and shot four employees.
Tong seriously injured three employees in the shooting. A fourth suffered a bullet graze wound.
Tong, a 43-year-old Madison resident, died at a hospital after the shootout. No police officers were injured.
One shot hit Tong in the chest, killing him, Ozanne said. He said officers had "no other option than to use deadly force," adding there was evidence Tong shot at officers.
The officers -- deputies David Labrecht and Matthew Earll and officers Richard O’Connor and Tyler Loether -- have been on paid leave while waiting for Ozanne's decision and the results of an investigation by the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
State law requires outside investigations for all police shootings.
At the time of the shooting, Labrecht was a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and Earll was an 11-year veteran. O’Connor had 20 years of experience with Middleton police and Loether was a six-year veteran.
Ozanne said a motive for the shooting is unclear and will probably never be known. He also said that it appeared that Tong was addressing his mental health at the time.
Ozanne said Tong had a long and documented history with paranoid schizophrenia and wasn't allowed to own guns. But he said Tong but didn't buy his gun; he purchased parts and built one himself, which doesn't require a background check.