A traffic stop Sunday night in Richland Center netted the biggest amount of methamphetamine ever seized in Richland County.
Joshua Clarke, 31, Richland Center, and Taylor Stolpa, 19, La Crosse, were arrested after their vehicle was stopped at about 9 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Clarke was the passenger in the vehicle and Stolpa was the driver.
Clarke was searched after being arrested for an active felony warrant, with the search turning up several plastic bags of methamphetamine, packaged for sale.
Police found more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
About 40 grams of methamphetamine in all was seized.
After the seizure, Clark was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer, and nine counts of felony bail jumping.
Stolpa was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
"I would like to point out the diligence and thoroughness of the work that officers displayed throughout this investigation, which lead to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Richland County to date," said Richland Center Police Chief Lucas Clements.