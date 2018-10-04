Madison police officers used stun guns on two people refusing to stop fighting Wednesday night during a large brawl that was precipitated by a woman getting pepper sprayed earlier.
The fight happened around 8:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Russett Road.
"Witnesses said hostilities were fueled by an incident earlier in the night, where a woman was sprayed inside the common hallway of a nearby apartment building," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The tasers were used on two people after they refused to stop punching others.
A 47-year-old man was ticketed for disorderly conduct, a 22-year-old man was arrested for resisting and a 14-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention for battery and disorderly conduct.
No serious injuries were reported.