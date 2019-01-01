A Lake Mills Fire Department captain was killed Monday after he stopped at the scene of a crash on the Beltline and was struck by another vehicle, Monona police said.
A vehicle crashed on eastbound Highway 12 near the Yahara River bridge at 6:51 p.m., police said. A second car stopped to assist at the scene, and the driver of the second car was struck by a third vehicle before officers arrived to help with the initial crash.
Lake Mills city attorney Daniel Drescher confirmed the driver of the second car was Lake Mills Fire Department Capt. Christopher Truman.
Truman, 46, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Police said the driver of the third vehicle, Samuel Patrick Cremers, was arrested on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Drescher called Truman "a truly great guy," adding that he was a "shirt off your back" type of person.
"He's just an excellent, excellent individual, very respected," Drescher said. "This is a small community, and it's pretty tough."
Truman had been volunteering with the Fire Department for more than 10 years and worked at the city's parks department, he said. Members of the Fire Department met Tuesday morning, Drescher said, and "it was just heartbreaking looking at the reactions of people."
The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to assist with the crash reconstruction, police said. The Monona Fire Department and the McFarland Police Department helped while a stretch of the eastbound Beltline was closed for several hours.
The Beltline reopened at 10:15 p.m., police said.
Law enforcement said there were dozens of crashes and slide-offs across Dane County on Monday as a storm dropped 3.9 inches of snow on Madison for New Year's Eve.