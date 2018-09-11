A Shell gas station clerk on the Near West Side was robbed at knifepoint early Tuesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Madison Police said the robbery appears to be related to another robbery that occurred Sept. 2 in that location. That incident also involved a suspect wielding a knife.
The suspect — who police describe as a Hispanic man, about 20 years old with an average build, wearing a white hat — came behind the counter holding a knife, took some cash and fled.
The 37-year-old clerk of the 3401 University Ave. store was not injured.