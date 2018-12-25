Police arrested a teenage boy while recovering a stolen vehicle and cellphone on Madison's West Side on Monday.
With the help of police, the owner of a stolen iPhone was tracking his phone Monday evening when it was tracked to the same location as a stolen vehicle, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
The vehicle sped away from police but was again sighted at a Burger King on Odana Road. The vehicle's driver couldn't flee again after a tire was damaged, according to the blog.
Koval's blog said five juveniles ran from the car. The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested after being chased on foot.