Try 1 month for 99¢

Police arrested a teenage boy while recovering a stolen vehicle and cellphone on Madison's West Side on Monday. 

With the help of police, the owner of a stolen iPhone was tracking his phone Monday evening when it was tracked to the same location as a stolen vehicle, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. 

The vehicle sped away from police but was again sighted at a Burger King on Odana Road. The vehicle's driver couldn't flee again after a tire was damaged, according to the blog. 

Koval's blog said five juveniles ran from the car. The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested after being chased on foot. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Chris Aadland is a reporting intern for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.