A judge denied the conditional release from a mental institution Monday morning of a former Sauk Prairie man who was committed after admitting that he intentionally drove into a pedestrian and killed her as she crossed a busy East Side intersection in 2015.
Adam Sutter, 28, was sent back to the Mendota Mental Health Institute by Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Elhke after a psychiatrist testified he hasn't seen much improvement in Sutter's mental condition that led to the incident that killed Sara B. Wolf, 36, of Madison.
A criminal complaint said Sutter told police he was driving south on Stoughton Road when he "just kind of freaked out" and decided to speed up, drive through a red light and hit Wolf as he rounded the corner onto East Washington Avenue on June 18, 2015. Wolf had almost crossed the intersection when Sutter's car struck her.
Last year, Ehlke ordered Sutter committed to the state Department of Health Service for 40 years after he pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide but was found not legally responsible for his actions because of mental illness.
Under state law, Sutter can petition every six months to be released and it must be granted if he no longer poses a significant risk to harming himself or others. He would remain under DHS supervision if released.
At Monday's hearing, Ehlke said the confidence level from doctors must be extremely high that Sutter is no longer a threat to harm himself or others before he'd grant his release. "This one, in my judgment, is not a close call," he said.
Dr. Kenneth Robbins testified that Sutter's insight into the incident as well as his mental illness remains "very poor." Robbins told the court that Sutter still believes he doesn't have a mental illness that requires any medication and that he sped up his car and drove into Wolf after outside sources took over the controls of his car.
"These are delusional beliefs. He believes them to be true. He doesn't believe they are part of his mental illness," Robbins testified.
Robbins told the court that Sutter can't be trusted to take his medications on his own and also is a threat to harm himself and others through substance abuse. He testified that the next step in Sutter's treatment is to change his anti-psychotic medication because the drug he's taking is not working. "It may take years to find the right medication and the right dose for him," he testified.
Sutter didn't speak during the hearing. He appeared in blue prison garb and with a short haircut that was a big change from how he looked at the time of the incident. His attorney, Jessica Garrity, told Ehlke that Sutter has been taking his medications and regularly attending therapy sessions at Mendota. She also told Ehlke that Robbins' report said that Sutter has shown no violent behavior at Mendota.
Sutter deserves his conditional release because, "his actions speak louder than words," Garrity said.
At Sutter's sentencing hearing in June 2017 Ehlke said Sutter deserved the maximum time he could spend under state supervision. "This case was no different than taking a gun, pointing it at someone and firing it off. The conduct was absolutely outrageous," he said.
His opinion hasn't changed nearly 14 months later. Ehlke said the "extremely egregious" facts of the case must be considered. "We're not talking about a disorderly conduct (not guilty by mental illness or defect) plea here," he said.