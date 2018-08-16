Four Madison teens -- two 14-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl -- were arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving recklessly around town in a stolen car, Madison police said.
The car had been taken from a Marinette Trail garage the night before.
"One of the 14-year-old girls said her arrest "Didn't matter," and the GPS bracelet she was wearing because of a previous stolen car arrest didn't mean anything, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"She said she would be released soon without any consequences."
An officer told the juveniles during the booking process at the Juvenile Reception Center they should seek employment so someday a car could be purchased.
"The other 14-year-old girl said they don't steal cars due to the lack of money, they just don't like to walk," DeSpain said.
The car was stolen from the garage on Marinette Trail. The garage door was unintentionally left open, the 68-year-old owner said, and the car keys were inside the unlocked car.
"A police officer spotted the stolen car early Wednesday morning and recognized all who were inside from previous stolen car calls," DeSpain said.
The car drove off and was found abandoned on Maple Grove Court. Police found two of the car's passengers walking in the area, and a police dog was able to track down the driver (the 14-year-old boy) and the third passenger.
"The son of the car's owner showed up to get the car, and he wanted to know if there had been any arrests," DeSpain said. "He was told yes, and that some of those involved had been arrested in the past for the exact same offense.
"The son indicated he didn't like how people were just let go by the system."
